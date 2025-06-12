Watch CBS News
4 injured during shooting at barbecue party in Detroit, suspect in custody

By
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
/ CBS Detroit

Detroit police investigate quadruple shooting
Detroit police investigate quadruple shooting 00:32

Four adults were injured during a shooting Wednesday night in Detroit. 

All four are recovering at local hospitals from injuries that Detroit Police Department described as "non life-threatening." 

The altercation started during a barbecue in the 14300 block of Mettetal Street. All of them were attending the barbecue and knew each other, policer Captain Matthew Bray said. 

A suspect was taken into custody shortly afterwards. 

The incident remains under investigation. 

