4 injured during shooting at barbecue party in Detroit, suspect in custody
Four adults were injured during a shooting Wednesday night in Detroit.
All four are recovering at local hospitals from injuries that Detroit Police Department described as "non life-threatening."
The altercation started during a barbecue in the 14300 block of Mettetal Street. All of them were attending the barbecue and knew each other, policer Captain Matthew Bray said.
A suspect was taken into custody shortly afterwards.
The incident remains under investigation.