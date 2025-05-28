Watch Live: 4 charged in Michigan boy's death in hyperbaric chamber explosion appear in court

The four people charged in connection with the death of a 5-year-old boy who was killed in a hyperbaric chamber explosion in Troy, Michigan, are appearing in court Wednesday morning for a probable cause conference.

Tami Peterson, 58, of Brighton, the CEO and founder of the Oxford Center, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Thomas Cooper, who was killed on Jan. 31, 2025, when a hyperbaric chamber he was inside of exploded.

Jeff Mosteller, 64, of Clinton Township, the center's safety director, and Gary Marken, 65, of Spring Arbor, the primary management assistant, are also charged with second-degree murder. Aleta Moffitt, 60, of Rochester Hills, was charged with one count of involuntary manslaughter and one count of intentionally placing false information on a medical record as a medical provider. Moffitt was the operator of the hyperbaric chamber at the time of the boy's death.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. Wednesday.

How to watch Wednesday's court proceedings

What: Probable cause conference for four people charged in deadly hyperbaric explosion.

Wednesday, May 28, 2025 Time: 11 a.m. ET

11 a.m. ET Online stream: Live on the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel in March charged the four in connection with the boy's death.