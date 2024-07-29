39-year-old Michigan woman critically injured after hit by car while crossing street

(CBS DETROIT) - A 39-year-old Metro Detroit woman is in critical condition after she was struck by a car while trying to cross the street early Monday, police said.

At about 1:15 a.m., Canton Township police responded to Michigan Avenue and Haggerty Road after receiving a report of a pedestrian crash.

Police discovered a 21-year-old Detroit man was heading westbound on Michigan Avenue in a silver Acura when it hit a 39-year-old Canton woman who was crossing the street at Haggerty Road.

The woman was taken to a local hospital, where she is in critical condition.

Alcohol doesn't appear to be a factor in the crash, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.