Watch CBS News
Local News

39-year-old Michigan woman critically injured after hit by car while crossing street

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

NEXT Weather Forecast July 29, 2024 (Today)
NEXT Weather Forecast July 29, 2024 (Today) 02:46

(CBS DETROIT) - A 39-year-old Metro Detroit woman is in critical condition after she was struck by a car while trying to cross the street early Monday, police said. 

At about 1:15 a.m., Canton Township police responded to Michigan Avenue and Haggerty Road after receiving a report of a pedestrian crash. 

Police discovered a 21-year-old Detroit man was heading westbound on Michigan Avenue in a silver Acura when it hit a 39-year-old Canton woman who was crossing the street at Haggerty Road.

The woman was taken to a local hospital, where she is in critical condition.

Alcohol doesn't appear to be a factor in the crash, according to police. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

Sara Powers

Sara Powers is a digital producer for CBS Detroit. A Detroit native, Sara has been covering local topics such as breaking news, politics and entertainment for CBS Detroit since 2021.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.