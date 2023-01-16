37th annual MLK celebration attracts hundreds at Eastern Michigan University

YPSILANTI, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - To honor the hard work and dedication of Martin Luther King Jr., hundreds gathered for the 37th annual MLK President's luncheon at Eastern Michigan University on Monday.

The celebration featured keynote speaker Dr. Sampson Davis, a bestselling author, emergency physician and TV personality.

Dr. Sampson Davis, keynote speaker at Eastern Michigan University's Martin Luther King Jr. president's luncheon. Alysia Burgio - CBS Detroit

Davis talked about the strength and determination it took him to achieve his lifelong goals.

He hopes his journey will inspire students and people in the community to keep pushing forward despite any obstacles they may face.

Wise words, Davis says, that resonated with Martin Luther King Jr. himself.

The 37th annual MLK president's luncheon at Eastern Michigan University. Alysia Burgio - CBS Detroit

"We all have obstacles and we all have challenges and so we want to be able to achieve and succeed whether it's at school, whether it's at work, whether it's with family, but at the same time it's important to come back and give back. So, I think it's important to shape young minds by giving back and showing them the road so that they too can go on to be great in life," said Davis.

Nearly 500 people, including students, staff and community members attended Monday's event.