What is 313 Day? Detroit marks occasion with music, food, art and history.

Celebrate 313 Day in style with City Bird and Nest

313 Day is an unofficial holiday to celebrate all things Detroit. The number 313 and the designated calendar date of March 13 represent the legacy telephone area code for the metro area.

With that, here are some of the special events and promotions that are taking place to honor the 313 city and region.

313 Day at Atwater

Atwater Brewery, 237 Joseph Campau, Detroit, will host its second annual 313 Day celebration March 13. The schedule includes Third Man Records Rolling Record Store providing music from 3 to 7 p.m.

313 Day Celebration

Live music, trivia, poetry and children's activities are taking place in the 313 Day Celebration, which opens 3:13 p.m. and goes to 7 p.m. at Robert C. Valde Park, 2670 Atwater Street, Detroit.

313 Festival

The 313 Festival features music local to the Detroit area with performances at the Masonic Temple, 500 Temple Street, Detroit. The March 13 schedule features R&B, the March 14 schedule features hip hop.

313 Day Detroit Artist Market

A 313 Day Detroit Artist Market featuring several vendors will take place from 6 to 10 p.m. March 13 at Detroit Shipping Company, 474 Peterboro Street, Detroit.

313 Day Late Night at the Museum

The Detroit Historical Museum will host a 313 Day Late Night at the Museum event from 5 to 8 p.m. March 13. Two programs honoring Women's History Month are part of the schedule.

313 Day After Party

The Marble Bar, 1501 Holden Street, Detroit, will host a 313 Day After Party from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. March 13.

313 Day Detroit Trivia and Live Show

A 313 Day Detroit Trivia and Live Show will take place from 5 to 8:30 p.m. March 13 at Tocororo Detroit, 1400 Fisher Freeway East, Detroit. The trivia questions will include history, geography and events – all with a Detroit thtme.

Detroit's Freshest 313 Day Event

Live music and 17 local vendors are on the slate for Detroit's Freshest 313 Day Event, taking place from 4 to 7 p.m. March 13 at Rivertown Market, 1475 E. Jefferson Ave., Detroit.

Detroit Pistons and Wingstop

The Detroit Pistons have partnered with Wingstop for a special edition shirt giveaway on March 13. The exclusive piece is designed in collaboration with Detroit fashion designer Engineered by Dre.

The first 200 fans age 16 and older to visit the Wingstop restaurant at 2648 E. Jefferson Avenue in Detroit on March 13 will receive a work shirt with the slogan "I only want to eat with friends." No lineups before 2 p.m., the giveaway starts at 3:13 p.m.

313 Pours

The Junior League of Detroit is hosting 313 Pours from 6 to 9 p.m. March 13 at The Roostertail, 100 Marquette Drive, Detroit. The fundraiser showcases "the best of Michigan's wine regions and beyond."

Detroit Promise

Detroit Promise, a community organization whose goal is to provide a tuition-free option for students at 32 partnering Michigan colleges, has a giveaway on its Instagram account.

McDonald's in Southeast Michigan

Customers at participating McDonald's in southeast Michigan can order a 313 Day Meal that features a Double Filet-O-Fish, four pieces of McNuggets, a medium fries and a Vernors Boston Cooler. The Vernors is a one-day only special, and specifically for Detroit.

The first 40 customers who order this combo after breakfast hours end at each participating restaurant will get a free, special design long-sleeved T-shirt. The design was a collaboration with Pensole Lewis College of Business and Design, Michigan's only Historically Black College and University. Former student Ameera Haynes worked on the final version of the design.

The participating restaurants are:



1481 Opdyke Road, Auburn Hills.

7300 Wyoming Road, Dearborn.

25341 Michigan Avenue at Gulley, Dearborn.

10400 Gratiot Avenue, Detroit.

8825 East Jefferson Avenue, Detroit.

14271 Gratiot Ave, Detroit.

18201 Mack Avenue, Detroit.

15550 West McNichols, Detroit.

15501 Plymouth, Detroit.

22021 West 8 Mile Road, Detroit.

13676 Grand River Avenue, Detroit.

18403 Grand River Rd, Detroit.

20405 Conant Avenue, Detroit.

1321 West 8 Mile Road, Detroit.

6876 Michigan Avenue, Detroit.

18137 Joy Road, Detroit.

2889 West Grand Boulevard, Detroit.

9815 Grand River Avenue, Detroit.

17121 Livernois Avenue, Detroit.

19840 Van Dyke, Detroit.

1000 Mack Avenue, Detroit.

4235 Woodward Avenue, Detroit.

17800 East 8 Mile Road, Harper Woods.

26160 Greenfield Road, Oak Park.

21000 Greenfield Road, Oak Park.

11310 Telegraph Road, Redford.

15301 Telegraph Road, Redford.

10995 West Jefferson Avenue, River Rouge.

9777 Wayne Road, Romulus.

8019 Merriman Road, Romulus.

24480 Telegraph Road, Southfield.

28670 Northwestern Highway, Southfield.

30161 Southfield Road, Southfield.

23000 Van Dyke, Warren.

166 James L. Hart Parkway, Ypsilanti.

16 Ecorse Road, Ypsilanti.