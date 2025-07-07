3-year-old boy injured by broken glass after man kicks window on a vehicle

A 3-year-old boy was injured from the broken glass after a man kicked the window out of a car the child was in, the Michigan State Police, Metro Detroit post reported.

That incident happened Sunday on eastbound Interstate 94, near Allard Avenue, which is at exit 224B. Multiple 911 calls were made to the Detroit Regional Communication Center about the assault and destruction of property.

The suspect kicked out the window of a woman's vehicle, police said, and the circumstances injured a 3-year-old boy who was in a child car seat in the rear passenger side. When troopers arrived, they determined the child's lacerations required immediate medical attention. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries and listed in stable condition.

In the meantime, the suspect fled the scene.

Others also told police that the woman's home in Eastpoint had been the target of a home invasion. Troopers went to that address, but did not find the suspect there. Follow up investigation identified a vehicle that may have been associated with a family member of the suspect, and they later found both that vehicle and the 22-year-old Detroit man in the east side of Detroit.

The suspect was lodged at Detroit Detention Center, with charges pending prosecutor review.

"Great work by the troopers on scene using technology and their training to take this dangerous suspect off the street," Michigan State Police F/Lt. Mike Shaw said about the case. "They were able calm down this family and the child and reassure them on the scene and during the investigation."