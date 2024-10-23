Watch CBS News
3 Michigan cities ranked among America's 50 most rat-infested cities

By Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Three Michigan cities are ranked among America's 50 most rat-infested cities, according to Orkin's annual Top 50 Rattiest Cities List

For the third straight year, Detroit cracked the top 10 list, coming in at No. 8. The Motor City ranked ninth in 2023 and 10th in 2022. Grand Rapids checks in at No. 27 and Flint ranks No. 42. 

Chicago was named America's rattiest city for the 10th year in a row and has held that title since Orkin first created the list. 

"Chicago's abundance of alleys provides rodents with hidden havens, offering plenty of space to hide while feasting on trash. Rodents also love to burrow, finding shelter beneath subway tracks or around underground pipes," Orkin said. "In these hidden spots, the rodent population can grow if left unchecked."

Los Angeles and New York were ranked the second and third rattiest cities in the country, respectively. Both cities have been ranked among the top three rattiest since 2017. 

The top 50 rattiest cities according to Orkin are:

  1. Chicago, Ill.
  2. Los Angeles, Calif.
  3. New York, N.Y.
  4. San Francisco, Cali.
  5. Washington, D.C.
  6. Denver, Colo.
  7. Philadelphia, Pa.
  8. Detroit, Mich.
  9. Baltimore, Md.
  10. Cleveland, Ohio
  11. Minneapolis, Minn.
  12. Boston, Mass.
  13. Hartford, Conn.
  14. Seattle, Wash.
  15. Indianapolis, Ind.
  16. Atlanta, Ga.
  17. Columbus, Ohio
  18. San Diego, Calif.
  19. Milwaukee, Wis.
  20. Sacramento, Calif.
  21. Pittsburgh, Pa.
  22. Dallas, Texas
  23. Miami, Fla.
  24. Norfolk, Va.
  25. Houston, Texas
  26. Charlotte, N.C.
  27. Grand Rapids, Mich.
  28. Raleigh, N.C.
  29. Honolulu, Hawaii
  30. Albuquerque, N.M.
  31. Albany, N.Y.
  32. Phoenix, Ariz.
  33. Greenville, S.C.
  34. Cincinnati, Ohio
  35. Tampa, Fla.
  36. Nashville, Tenn.
  37. Richmond, Va.
  38. Portland, Ore.
  39. Orlando, Fla.
  40. New Orleans, La.
  41. Buffalo, N.Y.
  42. Flint, Mich.
  43. Rochester, N.Y.
  44. Champaign, Ill.
  45. Kansas City, Mo.
  46. Burlington, Vt.
  47. Oklahoma City, Okla.
  48. Syracuse, N.Y.
  49. Charleston, W.Va.
  50. Greensboro, S.C.
Joseph Buczek

Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.

