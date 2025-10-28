3 Michigan cities ranked among America's 50 most rat-infested cities

Three Michigan cities are ranked among America's 50 most rat-infested cities, according to Orkin's annual Top 50 Rattiest Cities List.

For the fourth straight year, Detroit cracked the top 10 list, coming in at No. 7. The Motor City ranked eighth in 2024 and ninth in 2023. Grand Rapids moved up two spots from last year and checks in at No. 25, and Flint ranks No. 41.

For the first time in the list's history, Los Angeles has been named America's rattiest city, dethroning Chicago, which had previously held that distinction for 10 consecutive years.

"In true Hollywood fashion, Los Angeles has taken center stage," Okrin said. "With year-round warm weather, a booming culinary scene and dense neighborhoods that offer ample access to food and shelter, the City of Angels checks every box for rodent survival. From bustling commercial corridors to hidden alleyways, Los Angeles' signature blend of glam and grit creates a perfect storm for rodent activity."

Chicago and New York are ranked the second and third-rattiest cities in the country, respectively.

The top 50 rattiest cities according to Orkin are:

1. Los Angeles, Calif.

2. Chicago, Ill.

3. New York, N.Y.

4. San Francisco, Calif.

5. Hartford, Conn.

6. Washington, D.C.

7. Detroit, Mich.

8. Philadelphia, Pa.

9. Minneapolis, Minn.

10. Denver, Colo.

11. Cleveland, Ohio

12. Baltimore, Md.

13. Boston, Mass.

14. Indianapolis, Ind.

15. Dallas, Texas

16. Milwaukee, Wis.

17. Seattle, Wash.

18. Atlanta, Ga.

19. Sacramento, Calif.

20. Pittsburgh, Pa.

21. Columbus, Ohio

22. Tampa, Fla.

23. Houston, Texas

24. San Diego, Calif.

25. Grand Rapids, Mich.

26. Miami, Fla.

27. Cincinnati, Ohio

28. St. Louis, Mo.

29. Norfolk, Va.

30. Greenville, S.C.

31. Portland, Ore.

32. Raleigh, N.C.

33. Orlando, Fla.

34. Louisville, Ky.

35. Charlotte, N.C.

36. Kansas City, Mo.

37. Champaign, Ill.

38. Phoenix, Ariz.

39. New Orleans, La.

40. Nashville, Tenn.

41. Flint, Mich.

42. South Bend, Ind.

43. Albuquerque, N.M.

44. Madison, Wis.

45. Reno, Nev.

46. Eau Claire, Wis.

47. Richmond, Va.

48. Burlington, Vt.

49. Albany, N.Y.

50. Buffalo, N.Y.