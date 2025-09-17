3 men charged in string of break-ins targeting Macomb County businesses

The Macomb County Sheriff's Office made three arrests related to a string of break-ins targeting businesses that happened over the past three months.

One of the businesses hit was a dispensary that lost more than $100,000 in merchandise.

Employees of Bank of Buds in Mount Clemens say three suspects stole roughly $118,000 in cannabis off their floor after the business closed for the day. Unfortunately for them, insurance only covers thefts that happen during business hours.

The Macomb County Sheriff's Office says they've arrested 24-year-old Shemar Rondeau, 22-year-old Kenneth Gipson, and 23-year-old Tyrice Cunningham in a series of break-ins in Clinton Township, Harrison Township, Macomb Township and Mount Clemens.

Bank of Buds said the men targeted their business after casing the store beforehand.

"These guys had been in; they scoped the place out; they already knew what they wanted. They took some of our higher-ticket items. We're the only place within 50-70 miles that has this stuff that they came and took off the shelf. So, it's a pretty penny. They knew what they wanted; they came and got it," said Bank of Buds employee Tyler Baatz.

The men are also accused of breaking into the Cash Exchange in Clinton Township, stealing $4,500 in remote control cars; the Pleasantrees grow facility in Harrison Township, stealing nine of their plants; and a Kroger Gas Station in Macomb Township, where they only damaged the building, according to the sheriff's office.

In the alleged break-ins in Clinton Township, Harrison Township and Mount Clemens, the three men are all charged with one count of conducting a criminal enterprise and three counts of breaking and entering a building. For the alleged incident in Macomb Township, the three are all charged with one count of breaking and entering a building, one count of conspiracy to commit breaking and entering a building, and one count of possessing burglary tools with intent to steal from a structure or a depository other than a motor vehicle.

"Don't do it in Macomb, because we're coming. And I'll tell you right now, law enforcement is going to catch you, we're going to prosecute you to the fullest extent, and there should be no mercy because you should be responsible and accountable for your actions every day," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido.

The owner of Bank of Buds showed CBS News Detroit the security footage that filmed these three individuals breaking into their store, but he claims there's a fourth person involved who drove them.

Anyone who has additional information that could help in this investigation is asked to reach out to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office.