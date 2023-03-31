3 injured in Pontiac crash after two cars drag racing struck another car

PONTIAC, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Three people were injured in a crash in Pontiac on Thursday after two cars were racing and crashed into a third car that was doing donuts in an intersection, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said.

The incident happened at about 9:45 p.m. on Thursday, March 30, at the intersection of East South Boulevard and Centerpoint Parkway.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office says a 19-year-old Waterford Township man driving a 2016 Ford Focus and an 18-year-old Jackson man driving a Nissan 350Z were racing on East South Boulevard.

The two racing cars then struck a third car, a Dodge Charger driven by a 24-year-old St. Clair Shores man. Officials say the 24-year-old was doing donuts in the intersection when it was hit by the Ford Focus and then the Nissan 350Z. In addition, the Dodge Charger was reported stolen out of Toledo.

According to the sheriff's office, the St. Clair Shores man wasn't wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. He was listed in grave condition at a local hospital.

The man driving the Nissan and a passenger were taken to a local hospital and listed in stable condition. The sheriff's office says both men were believed to be wearing a seatbelt. The man driving the Ford Focus was treated for minor injuries at the scene and was wearing a seat belt during the crash.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office says they do not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash, but all three men were driving recklessly.

The investigation is ongoing.