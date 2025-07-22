3 family members found dead in apparent murder-suicide in Detroit, police say

Detroit police are investigating what they believe is a murder-suicide after three men were found dead on the city's west side Tuesday night.

The incident happened at around 6 p.m. Tuesday in the 20400 block of Pinehurst Street.

When police arrived at the home, they found three men suffering from gunshot wounds. All three were pronounced dead at the scene.

Detroit police Captain Marcus Thirlkill said the shooting appears to have stemmed from a family matter and that all three victims are related.

Police say one of the victims was in his mid-50s and the other victim was in his late 40s. The person whom police believe is responsible for the shooting is believed to be in his late 20s.

The Detroit Police Department's homicide division is investigating the incident as a murder-suicide. Police say this is an isolated incident and that a motive is unknown.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to this family for this very unfortunate incident that took place on the city's west side," Thirlkill said.

"As you can imagine, the family is heartbroken over this tragic situation, they are heartbroken. So the Detroit Police Department is going to be here in any way we can during this tragic and difficult time."

Residents of the neighborhood on the city's west side say they are stunned and terrified by the incident on what is otherwise a fairly quiet street.

"Something happens like that, and it shocks everybody around here," said neighbor Jeffrey Cain.

Police say they are still in the early stages of the investigation and that they will provide more details in the coming days.