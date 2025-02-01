3 charged in connection with Detroit carjacking

Update on the Ashley Elkins case, developments in the Jennifer Crumbley case and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) — Three people are each facing multiple charges in connection with a Detroit carjacking that police say happened last month.

The carjacking allegedly took place on Jan. 23 in the area of Telegraph Road and Dehner Street. The vehicle was recovered and all three were arrested the same day.

Detroit residents Dajuan Littlejohn, 24, and Curon Hayes, 19, are each charged with one count of carjacking, two counts of armed robbery, one count of unlawful driving away, one count of receiving and concealing a stolen motor vehicle and four counts of felony firearm, court records show.

A 16-year-old boy is charged with one count of carjacking, one count of armed robbery, one count of felonious assault with a dangerous weapon and three counts of felony firearm. Police say he will be tried as an adult.

According to court records, a probable cause conference is scheduled Tuesday morning for Littlejohn and Hayes, and Wednesday morning for the boy.