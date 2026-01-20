3 arrested in St. Clair County home invasion investigation, deputies say

Three people were arrested after authorities sought those involved in a home invasion on Sunday in St. Clair County, Michigan.

The St. Clair County Sheriff's Office, which is investigating, said St. Clair County Central Dispatch got an alarm call about 7 p.m. Sunday to a home on Pine Ridge Drive in Fort Gratiot Township. When deputies arrived, they found a green Ford Bronco, parked but abandoned and with the doors ajar.

That vehicle turned out to be stolen, deputies said.

In the meantime, officers noticed the front door to the house had been forced open. While nobody was found in the home, deputies could hear people in the nearby woods. Officers found two people walking in that area, and took them into custody. A citizen tip provided information that led to a third suspect found at a nearby fast-food restaurant.

During the initial search, deputies urged area residents to keep their doors and windows locked and call Central Dispatch if they noticed any suspicious activity.

After the homeowner arrived to check on the scene, deputies learned an AK-style rifle and a pistol had been stolen.

In the meantime, the three in custody were taken to the St. Clair County Detention and Intervention Center.

"Thank you to Port Huron Police for their drone, K9 Brock, and vigilant citizens for assisting in apprehending these individuals," St. Clair County Sheriff's Office said.

The investigation is continuing.