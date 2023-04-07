28 Michigan communities awarded funding to support local small businesses

(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced that 28 communities in Michigan have received funding to help support small businesses and strengthen downtown areas.

A total of $697,325 in grants was awarded through the Main on Match program, and this support is expected to create 70 full-time and 144 part-time jobs.

The Match on Main program by the Michigan Economic Development Corporation provides eligible communities with up to $25,000 to help support local businesses.

"Michigan's small businesses define our downtowns, and with today's Match on Main grants, we are supporting small businesses in both peninsulas," said Whitmer. "Together, we are going to make communities across Michigan more attractive places for families to live and work and for businesses to grow and invest. Let's keep our foot on the accelerator as we grow our economy, support good-paying jobs, and build thriving towns across Michiganwhitm."

The funding can be used for technical assistance, interior building, renovations, permanent or semi-permanent of outdoor spaces, permanent or semi-permanent business infrastructure and other working capital needs.

Here are the Match on Main award winners:

Applicant Entity Community Legal Name of Business Grant Request



Prosperity Region 1







Sault Ste. Marie Downtown Development Authority Sault Ste. Marie Main Street Bird's Eye Outfitters, LLC $25,000 City of Houghton City of Houghton Cibo, Inc. $25,000 Marquette Downtown Development Authority City of Marquette Velodrome Coffee Company LLC $25,000 City of Hancock City of Hancock Nisu Bakery & Cafe LLC $25,000













Prosperity Region 2







City of Petoskey City of Petoskey Grandpa Shorter's Gifts, Inc $25,000 City of Cadillac City of Cadillac Lake Cadillac Party Store $25,000

Prosperity Region 3







City of Alpena Downtown Development Authority City of Alpena Rusty Petunias, LLC $25,000 City of Rogers City City of Rogers City Linnea R. Hentkowski $25,000 Downtown Development Authority/Grayling Main Street Grayling Main Street Spike's Keg O'Nails $25,000 City of Cheboygan Downtown Development Authority Cheboygan Salon Beau Est Beau, LLC $25,000

Prosperity Region 4







City of Allegan City of Allegan A-Tech Complete Computer Solutions $25,000 Uptown Grand Rapids, Inc. Uptown Grand Rapids Riverside Guitar School LLC $25,000 City of Newaygo City of Newaygo River Stop L.L.C. $22,325 City of Grand Rapids Downtown Development Authority Downtown Grand Rapids Fashion Has Heart $25,000 Hart Economic and Redevelopment Team City of Hart Pink Elephant Diner Inc. $25,000 Grand Haven Main Street - Downtown Development Authority City of Grand Haven/Grand Haven Main Street DDA Papa Zeke's LLC (dba as Lucky Bucket) $25,000

Prosperity Region 5







Saginaw Downtown Development Authority Saginaw Downtown Development Authority State Street Grill LTD $25,000 Middle Michigan Development Corporation City of Harrison Longer Table, LLC $25,000

Prosperity Region 6







City of Laingsburg The City of Laingsburg and the Downtown Development Authority Cinders Grill LLC Event & Banquet Center $25,000 Lapeer Downtown Development Authority Lapeer JD Kin Thai LLC $25,000

Prosperity Region 7







Downtown Lansing Inc. Downtown Lansing Inc. Mr. Leslie's Cheesecakes $25,000

Prosperity Region 8







Albion Economic Development Corporation Albion Economic Development Corporation Kids -N- Stuff: An Interactive Experience $25,000 Downtown Development Authority of the City of South Haven The City of South Haven Downtown Development Authority Oh My Darlings $25,000



Prosperity Region 9







Ypsilanti Downtown Development Authority City of Ypsilanti Bird Dog Baking Co LLC $25,000 City of Tecumseh City of Tecumseh Sunset Ridge BBQ, LLC $25,000