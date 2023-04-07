28 Michigan communities awarded funding to support local small businesses
(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced that 28 communities in Michigan have received funding to help support small businesses and strengthen downtown areas.
A total of $697,325 in grants was awarded through the Main on Match program, and this support is expected to create 70 full-time and 144 part-time jobs.
The Match on Main program by the Michigan Economic Development Corporation provides eligible communities with up to $25,000 to help support local businesses.
"Michigan's small businesses define our downtowns, and with today's Match on Main grants, we are supporting small businesses in both peninsulas," said Whitmer. "Together, we are going to make communities across Michigan more attractive places for families to live and work and for businesses to grow and invest. Let's keep our foot on the accelerator as we grow our economy, support good-paying jobs, and build thriving towns across Michiganwhitm."
The funding can be used for technical assistance, interior building, renovations, permanent or semi-permanent of outdoor spaces, permanent or semi-permanent business infrastructure and other working capital needs.
Here are the Match on Main award winners:
|Applicant Entity
|Community
|Legal Name of Business
|Grant Request
|Prosperity Region 1
|
|
|
|
|Sault Ste. Marie Downtown Development Authority
|Sault Ste. Marie Main Street
|Bird's Eye Outfitters, LLC
|$25,000
|City of Houghton
|City of Houghton
|Cibo, Inc.
|$25,000
|Marquette Downtown Development Authority
|City of Marquette
|Velodrome Coffee Company LLC
|$25,000
|City of Hancock
|City of Hancock
|Nisu Bakery & Cafe LLC
|$25,000
|
|
|
|
|
|Prosperity Region 2
|
|
|
|
|City of Petoskey
|City of Petoskey
|Grandpa Shorter's Gifts, Inc
|$25,000
|City of Cadillac
|City of Cadillac
|Lake Cadillac Party Store
|$25,000
|Prosperity Region 3
|
|
|
|
|City of Alpena Downtown Development Authority
|City of Alpena
|Rusty Petunias, LLC
|$25,000
|City of Rogers City
|City of Rogers City
|Linnea R. Hentkowski
|$25,000
|Downtown Development Authority/Grayling Main Street
|Grayling Main Street
|Spike's Keg O'Nails
|$25,000
|City of Cheboygan Downtown Development Authority
|Cheboygan
|Salon Beau Est Beau, LLC
|$25,000
|Prosperity Region 4
|
|
|
|
|City of Allegan
|City of Allegan
|A-Tech Complete Computer Solutions
|$25,000
|Uptown Grand Rapids, Inc.
|Uptown Grand Rapids
|Riverside Guitar School LLC
|$25,000
|City of Newaygo
|City of Newaygo
|River Stop L.L.C.
|$22,325
|City of Grand Rapids Downtown Development Authority
|Downtown Grand Rapids
|Fashion Has Heart
|$25,000
|Hart Economic and Redevelopment Team
|City of Hart
|Pink Elephant Diner Inc.
|$25,000
Grand Haven Main Street - Downtown Development Authority
|City of Grand Haven/Grand Haven Main Street DDA
|Papa Zeke's LLC (dba as Lucky Bucket)
|$25,000
|Prosperity Region 5
|
|
|
|
|Saginaw Downtown Development Authority
|Saginaw Downtown Development Authority
|State Street Grill LTD
|$25,000
|Middle Michigan Development Corporation
|City of Harrison
|Longer Table, LLC
|$25,000
|Prosperity Region 6
|
|
|
|
|City of Laingsburg
|The City of Laingsburg and the Downtown Development Authority
|Cinders Grill LLC Event & Banquet Center
|$25,000
|Lapeer Downtown Development Authority
|Lapeer
|JD Kin Thai LLC
|$25,000
|Prosperity Region 7
|
|
|
|
|Downtown Lansing Inc.
|Downtown Lansing Inc.
|Mr. Leslie's Cheesecakes
|$25,000
|Prosperity Region 8
|
|
|
|
|Albion Economic Development Corporation
|Albion Economic Development Corporation
|Kids -N- Stuff: An Interactive Experience
|$25,000
|Downtown Development Authority of the City of South Haven
|The City of South Haven Downtown Development Authority
|Oh My Darlings
|$25,000
|Prosperity Region 9
|
|
|
|
|Ypsilanti Downtown Development Authority
|City of Ypsilanti
|Bird Dog Baking Co LLC
|$25,000
|City of Tecumseh
|City of Tecumseh
|Sunset Ridge BBQ, LLC
|$25,000
|Prosperity Region 10
|
|
|
|
|City of Mount Clemens Downtown Development Authority
|City of Mount Clemens Downtown Development Authority
|Magri LLC
|$25,000
|TOTAL
|28
|
|$697,325
