28 Michigan communities awarded funding to support local small businesses

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced that 28 communities in Michigan have received funding to help support small businesses and strengthen downtown areas.

A total of $697,325 in grants was awarded through the Main on Match program, and this support is expected to create 70 full-time and 144 part-time jobs. 

The Match on Main program by the Michigan Economic Development Corporation provides eligible communities with up to $25,000 to help support local businesses. 

"Michigan's small businesses define our downtowns, and with today's Match on Main grants, we are supporting small businesses in both peninsulas," said Whitmer. "Together, we are going to make communities across Michigan more attractive places for families to live and work and for businesses to grow and invest. Let's keep our foot on the accelerator as we grow our economy, support good-paying jobs, and build thriving towns across Michiganwhitm."   

The funding can be used for technical assistance, interior building, renovations, permanent or semi-permanent of outdoor spaces, permanent or semi-permanent business infrastructure and other working capital needs.

Here are the Match on Main award winners:

Applicant Entity CommunityLegal Name of Business  Grant Request
Prosperity Region 1 
 
 
 
Sault Ste. Marie Downtown Development Authority Sault Ste. Marie Main Street Bird's Eye Outfitters, LLC  $25,000 
City of Houghton City of Houghton Cibo, Inc. $25,000 
Marquette Downtown Development Authority City of Marquette Velodrome Coffee Company LLC  $25,000
City of Hancock City of HancockNisu Bakery & Cafe LLC $25,000 
 
 
 
 
 
Prosperity Region 2 
 
 
 
City of Petoskey City of Petoskey Grandpa Shorter's Gifts, Inc $25,000
City of Cadillac City of Cadillac Lake Cadillac Party Store  $25,000
Prosperity Region 3 
 
 
 
City of Alpena Downtown Development Authority City of AlpenaRusty Petunias, LLC  $25,000 
City of Rogers City City of Rogers City Linnea R. Hentkowski  $25,000

 

Downtown Development Authority/Grayling Main Street Grayling Main Street Spike's Keg O'Nails  $25,000
City of Cheboygan Downtown Development Authority CheboyganSalon Beau Est Beau, LLC  $25,000

 

Prosperity Region 4 
 
 
 
City of Allegan City of Allegan A-Tech Complete Computer Solutions  $25,000

 

Uptown Grand Rapids, Inc. Uptown Grand RapidsRiverside Guitar School LLC  $25,000

 

City of Newaygo City of Newaygo River Stop L.L.C.  $22,325

 

City of Grand Rapids Downtown Development Authority Downtown Grand Rapids  Fashion Has Heart  $25,000

 

Hart Economic and Redevelopment TeamCity of Hart Pink Elephant Diner Inc. $25,000

Grand Haven Main Street  - Downtown Development Authority 

City of Grand Haven/Grand Haven Main Street DDA Papa Zeke's LLC (dba as Lucky Bucket)  $25,000 
Prosperity Region 5  
 
 
 
Saginaw Downtown Development Authority Saginaw Downtown Development Authority State Street Grill LTD  $25,000 
Middle Michigan Development Corporation City of Harrison Longer Table, LLC  $25,000 
Prosperity Region 6 
 
 
 
City of LaingsburgThe City of Laingsburg and the Downtown Development AuthorityCinders Grill LLC Event   & Banquet Center  $25,000
Lapeer Downtown Development Authority Lapeer JD Kin Thai LLC $25,000
Prosperity Region 7 
 
 
 
Downtown Lansing Inc. Downtown Lansing Inc. Mr. Leslie's Cheesecakes $25,000
Prosperity Region 8 
 
 
 
Albion Economic  Development  CorporationAlbion Economic  Development  CorporationKids -N- Stuff: An Interactive Experience  $25,000
Downtown Development Authority of the City of South Haven The City of South Haven Downtown Development Authority Oh My Darlings $25,000
Prosperity Region 9 
 
 
 
Ypsilanti Downtown Development Authority City of Ypsilanti Bird Dog Baking Co LLC $25,000
City of Tecumseh City of TecumsehSunset Ridge BBQ, LLC $25,000

 

Prosperity Region 10 
 
 
 
City of Mount Clemens Downtown Development Authority City of Mount Clemens Downtown Development Authority Magri LLC $25,000
TOTAL28 
$697,325

First published on April 7, 2023 / 4:31 PM

