Detroit leaders kick off preparations for 2027 Final Four with Fan Jam Tour

Just days after cutting down the nets at the Final Four in Indianapolis, preparations are already underway for next year's tournament in Detroit.

The city got a sneak peek at the excitement coming its way a year from now through the Final Four Fan Jam Tour, creating awareness and excitement for the Final Four in Detroit.

"We're extremely excited to bring it back to Detroit for the first time in 18 years," said Dave Beachnau, CEO of the Detroit Local Organizing Committee.

Expecting more than 100,000 unique visitors for the 2027 NCAA men's basketball championship, Beachnau says Indianapolis put on a clinic in accommodating all those guests.

"We're going to reinforce that over the next several months, not only for the four teams, but so every single person that comes to Detroit walks away saying, 'wow, I never expected this,'" he said.

Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield says the 2027 Final Four won't just be a world-class event but also one that highlights the Motor City's culture.

"That means an experience that is vibrant, welcoming, and deeply rooted in our neighborhoods, and in our people," Sheffield said.

From a public safety perspective, Detroit's police chief says his time in Indianapolis and the 2024 NFL Draft have prepared them to host in 2027.

"We were there. We went to Indianapolis along with the fire department as well, so from a public safety lens, we're looking to ensure we cover this event in a safe manner," said Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison.

The Spirit of Detroit is just the first stop, but the organizing committee is compiling a schedule of many more from the 313 to the Keweenaw Peninsula, and everywhere in between.

"Our goal is to hit all 83 counties across the state of Michigan over the next 12 months," Beachnau said.

People can visit Final Dour Detroit's website to see a list of stops and request the Fan Jam to stop by their community.

The last time Detroit hosted the Final Four, the Spartans played in the 2009 NCAA men's basketball national championship.