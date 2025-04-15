Northern Lights could be visible in Michigan Tuesday and Wednesday

The Northern Lights could be visible in Michigan on Tuesday night and Wednesday.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, a solar flare called a coronal mass ejection is expected to reach Earth and cause a geomagnetic storm. NOAA issued a geomagnetic storm watch that will go into effect on Wednesday.

The aurora is expected to be visible in northern states, some of Oregon and the lower Midwest, according to NOAA. It could impact some technological infrastructure.

The solar storm on Wednesday is rated as G3, which is considered strong and may impact power systems and spacecraft operations.

Though there is uncertainty in the specifics, as the @NWSSWPC mentions, "the aurora may become visible [tonight] over many of the northern states and some of the lower Midwest to Oregon."



The video above previously aired on Oct. 10, 2024.