Northern Lights could be visible in Michigan Tuesday and Wednesday

By
DeJanay Booth-Singleton
Digital Producer, CBS Detroit
DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.
A look into geomagnetic storms
A look into geomagnetic storms 03:26

The Northern Lights could be visible in Michigan on Tuesday night and Wednesday.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, a solar flare called a coronal mass ejection is expected to reach Earth and cause a geomagnetic storm. NOAA issued a geomagnetic storm watch that will go into effect on Wednesday.  

The aurora is expected to be visible in northern states, some of Oregon and the lower Midwest, according to NOAA. It could impact some technological infrastructure.

The solar storm on Wednesday is rated as G3, which is considered strong and may impact power systems and spacecraft operations.

The video above previously aired on Oct. 10, 2024.

