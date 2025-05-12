More Michiganders expected to travel for Memorial Day this year, AAA says

Tariff deal between US and China; Dundee High wrestling team under investigation; more top stories

Tariff deal between US and China; Dundee High wrestling team under investigation; more top stories

Tariff deal between US and China; Dundee High wrestling team under investigation; more top stories

Memorial Day is a few weeks away, and AAA says more Michiganders are expected to travel this year.

The organization predicts that 1.29 million people will travel during the holiday weekend, an increase from 1.25 million in 2024 and 1.28 million five years ago. Of those travelers, 1.2 million will go by car, while 70,000 will travel by plane. Other travelers are expected to travel by train, bus or cruise.

AAA says Friday, May 23, is projected to be the busiest day for rental car pickups, with SUVs one of the most popular vehicles to rent.

Additionally, about 45.1 million people are expected to travel nationwide, an increase from 43.7 million in 2024. More than 39 million are expected to travel by car, while 3.61 million are expected to travel by plane.

"Despite economic uncertainty and global challenges, travel remains a priority for Americans, with millions eager to make memories with a Memorial Day getaway," said Debbie Haas, vice president of travel for AAA, in a statement. "Whether travelers are looking for a quick getaway or an extended vacation, there are budget-friendly options for every plan. From a short beach retreat to an extended cruise, working with a travel advisor can help uncover exclusive discounts and create a vacation that best meets your interests and needs."

Worst and best times to travel for Memorial Day weekend

According to AAA, the following times will be the worst and best times to travel:

Thursday, May 22

Worst time: Between 1-9 p.m. ET; Best time: before noon ET

Friday, May 23

Worst time: noon to 8 p.m. ET; Best: before 11 a.m. ET

Saturday, May 24:

Worst time: Between 2-6 p.m. ET; Best: before noon ET

Sunday, May 25:

Worst time: Between 1-5 p.m. ET; Best: before 1 p.m. ET

Monday, May 26:

Worst time: Between 4-7 p.m. ET; Best time: before 2 p.m. ET