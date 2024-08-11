The best photos from the 2024 Olympics closing ceremony

After 16 days of spectacular competition, the 2024 Olympic Games came to an end on Sunday with the traditional closing ceremony.
The Olympic flame was extinguished at Paris's Stade de France during a ceremony called "Records," directed by Thomas Jolly, who was also the artistic director of the much-discussed opening ceremony.
The ceremony featured performances by Billie Eilish, the Red Hot Chili Peppers and H.E.R, as French President Emmanuel Macron and various royals and heads of state looked on.
Here are some of the best photos from the event.
S. Dev
S. Dev is a news editor for CBSNews.com.