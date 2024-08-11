How to watch the 2024 Paris Olympics closing ceremony today

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

It's time to say au revoir to the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, but not before celebrating one last time. Watch the 2024 Paris Olympics closing ceremony as athletes and nations unite for the final moments of the Olympic Games. Keep reading to find out how and when to watch from home, even if you don't have cable.

How and when to watch the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony

The Summer Olympics closing ceremony will take place on Sunday, August 11, 2024, at 3 p.m. ET (noon PT). The closing ceremony will be broadcast on NBC, including an enhanced encore in primetime at 7 p.m. ET/PT.

How to watch the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony without cable

While many cable packages include NBC, it's easy to watch if NBC isn't included in your cable TV subscription, or if you don't have cable at all. Your best options for watching the Olympic opening ceremony are below. (Streaming options will require an internet provider.)

In addition to major sporting events like the 2024 Paris Olympics closing ceremony, Peacock offers its subscribers live-streaming access to NFL games that air on NBC and sports airing on USA Network. The streaming service has plenty more live sports to offer, including Big Ten basketball, Premier League soccer and WWE wrestling (including formerly PPV-only events such as WrestleMania). There are 80,000 hours worth of recorded content to watch as well, including hit movies and TV series such as "The Office" and "Parks and Recreation."

A Peacock subscription costs $8 per month. An annual plan is available for $80 per year (best value). You can cancel anytime.

Top features of Peacock:

Peacock's Olympic coverage will include "multi-view" options in which fans can curate their viewing journey, choosing the Olympic events they are most interested in watching.

Peacock will air exclusive coverage of PGA Tour events, Olympic trials and Paris Olympics 2024 events.

Peacock features plenty of current and classic NBC and Bravo TV shows, plus original programming such as the award-winning reality show "The Traitors."

If you don't have cable TV that includes NBC, one of the most cost-effective ways to watch the closing ceremony, and all the major sporting events happening this fall, is through a subscription to Sling TV. The streamer NFL football airing on NBC, Fox and ABC (where available) and NFL Network with its Orange + Blue plan.

That Orange + Blue plan normally costs $60 per month, but the streamer currently offers a half-off promotion for your first month, so you'll pay just $30. For the least expensive Olympic-watching option, the Blue plan includes the channels NBC, USA and E!, starting at $45 per month ($22.50 for your first month).

The streamer also offers big savings on four months of the Orange + Blue tier plus the Sports Extra plan when you prepay for the Sling TV Season Pass. The Sports Extra plan includes Golf Channel and Big Ten Network among others. Prepay for four months of the Sling TV Season Pass and spend $219, reduced from $300.

Because Sling TV does not carry CBS, Sling subscribers will want to add Paramount+ to their bundle.

Tap the button below to sign up for Sling TV.

Top features of Sling TV Orange + Blue plan:

Sling TV is our top choice for streaming major sporting events like the NFL

There are 46 channels to watch in total, including local NBC, Fox and ABC affiliates (where available).

You get access to most local NFL games and nationally broadcast games at the lowest price.

All subscription tiers include 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.

You can add Golf Channel, NBA TV, NHL Network, NFL RedZone, MLB Network, Tennis Channel and more sports-oriented channels (19 in total) via Sling TV's Sports Extras add-on.

You can also catch the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony on Fubo. Fubo is a sports-centric streaming service that offers access to network-aired sports like the NBA Summer League and almost every NFL game next season. Packages include the live feed of sports and programming airing on CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, NFL Network and more, so you'll be able to watch more than just the Summer Olympics- all without a cable subscription.

To watch the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony without cable, start a seven-day free trial of Fubo. You can begin watching immediately on your TV, phone, tablet or computer. In addition to Olympic events, you'll have access to NFL football, Fubo offers NCAA college sports, MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. Fubo's Pro Tier is priced at $80 per month after your free seven-day trial.

Sports fans will want to consider adding on the $7.99 per month Fubo Extra package, which includes MLB Network, NBA TV, NHL Network, Tennis Channel, SEC Network and more channels. Or upgrade to the Fubo Elite tier and get all the Fubo Extra channels, plus the ability to stream in 4K, for an extra $10 per month.

Top features of Fubo Pro Tier:

There are no contracts with Fubo -- you can cancel at any time.

You can watch sporting events up to 72 hours after they air live with Fubo's lookback feature.

The Pro tier includes over 180 channels, including NFL Network and Golf Channel.

Fubo includes all the channels you'll need to watch college and pro sports, including CBS (not available through Sling TV).

All tiers come with 1,000 hours of cloud-based DVR recording.

Stream on your TV, phone, and other devices.

You can watch the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony and more top-tier sports coverage, including NFL Network, with Hulu + Live TV. The bundle features access to 90 channels, including Golf Channel. Unlimited DVR storage is also included. Watch every NFL game on every network next season with Hulu + Live TV, plus exclusive live regular season NFL games, popular studio shows (including NFL Total Access and the Emmy-nominated show Good Morning Football) and lots more.

Hulu + Live TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+ for $77 per month after a three-day free trial.

Watch the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony live with a digital HDTV antenna

Amazon

You can also watch the closing ceremony airing on network TV with an affordable indoor antenna, which pulls in local over-the-air HDTV channels such as CBS, NBC, ABC, Fox, PBS, Univision and more. Here's the kicker: There's no monthly charge.

For anyone living in a partially blocked-off area (those near mountains or first-floor apartments), a digital TV antenna may not pick up a good signal -- or any signal at all. But for many homes, a digital TV antenna provides a seriously inexpensive way to watch sports without paying a cable company. Indoor TV antennas can also provide some much-needed TV backup if a storm knocks out your cable.

This ultra-thin, multi-directional Mohu Leaf Supreme Pro digital antenna with a 65-mile range can receive hundreds of HD TV channels, including ABC, CBS, NBC, PBS, Fox and Univision, and can filter out cellular and FM signals. It delivers a high-quality picture in 1080p HDTV, top-tier sound and comes with a 12-foot digital coax cable.

Who is hosting the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony?

Sports broadcaster Mike Tirico and "The Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon will host tonight's closing ceremony.

Who is performing at the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony?

Fans will have to wait until the big event for all the closing ceremony details to unfold, but the show is expected to include more than 100 acrobats and aerial performers, while actor Tom Cruise is rumored to be executing a skydiving stunt to close out the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris and usher in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. Expect a Snoop Dogg sighting or performance, in addition to the last glimpse of athletes before they head home to bask in the glory of their performances at the Summer Olympics -- and get started training for the next one.

Who are the Team USA flag bearers for the closing ceremony at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris?

Team USA swimming sensation Katie Ledecky and rower Nick Mead have been selected as the Team USA flag bearers for the closing ceremony. Ledecky is now the most decorated U.S. women's Olympian of all time after winning four medals in Paris ( two gold, one silver and one bronze), bringing her total Olympic medal count to 14.

Nick Mead is a two-time Olympian who is part of the gold-medal Team USA men's four rowing team.