2 young children, 2 dogs, killed during house fire in Jackson

Two young children and two dogs were killed as a result of a house fire Sunday in Jackson, Michigan, the Jackson Fire Department said.

First responders were called to a home on South Gorham Street about 7:53 a.m. Sunday, with a report that people were trapped inside a house fire.

When firefighters arrived, they said they found heavy fire conditions on the first floor of the house and a man who had significant burn injuries outside in the front yard. While medics from Jackson Community Ambulance tended to him, officials learned that two children were still inside the house.

Firefighters immediately went into the home to search for the children and quickly found them. Crews got the 2-year-old and 3-year-old outside, but the children were pronounced dead at the scene.

In the meantime, the man was transported to Henry Ford Allegiance Health and later transferred to the University of Michigan Bum Center. A woman who was also at the home at the time was also transported to Henry Ford Allegiance Health. Her medical condition was not available.

As firefighters continued to search the house, they found two deceased dogs.

Fire suppression and overhaul operations continued for several hours, with all crews clearing the scene at approximately 11:35 a.m.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and Michigan State Police have been asked to handle that follow-up.

The Jackson Fire Department was also assisted on scene by Summit Township Fire Department, Blackman-Leoni Township Fire Department, Napoleon Township Fire Department, Grass Lake Fire Department, Jackson Community Ambulance, Jackson Police Department, Jackson County Sheriff's Department, Consumers Energy and Jackson County Disaster Assistance Response Team.