2 teens arrested after 14-year-old boy is shot in downtown Detroit

A 16-year-old is charged with carrying a concealed weapon after he was found armed near the scene where a 14-year-old boy was shot in downtown Detroit.

The incident happened around 9:40 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Library Street near Grand River Avenue when police say a 14-year-old boy was shot in the chest.

As police were searching the area, prosecutors say officers spotted a 16-year-old boy in the 600 block of Woodward Avenue carrying a concealed weapon. The boy was taken into custody.

A preliminary hearing was held on Tuesday at the juvenile detention facility, where the teen was given a $4,000 bond with house arrest. As part of his bond conditions, the teen cannot have any firearms or illegal substances.

A pre-trial is set for July 2nd.

Police arrested a second teen in connection with the shooting. Authorities say the boy is being held in the juvenile detention facility. Prosecutors have until May 23 to make a charging decision.