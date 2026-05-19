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2 teens arrested after 14-year-old boy is shot in downtown Detroit

By
Joseph Buczek
Manager of Digital Content and Promotion, CBS Detroit
Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.
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Joseph Buczek

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A 16-year-old is charged with carrying a concealed weapon after he was found armed near the scene where a 14-year-old boy was shot in downtown Detroit.

The incident happened around 9:40 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Library Street near Grand River Avenue when police say a 14-year-old boy was shot in the chest. 

As police were searching the area, prosecutors say officers spotted a 16-year-old boy in the 600 block of Woodward Avenue carrying a concealed weapon. The boy was taken into custody. 

A preliminary hearing was held on Tuesday at the juvenile detention facility, where the teen was given a $4,000 bond with house arrest. As part of his bond conditions, the teen cannot have any firearms or illegal substances. 

A pre-trial is set for July 2nd. 

Police arrested a second teen in connection with the shooting. Authorities say the boy is being held in the juvenile detention facility. Prosecutors have until May 23 to make a charging decision. 

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