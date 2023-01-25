2 Ohio men arrested in 1997 Lenawee County cold case

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State Police say two men from Ohio were arrested nearly 26 years after human remains were found in Lenawee County.

Police say the two brothers were arrested on Jan. 24 with the help of the U.S. Marshals Service, who located them. On Jan. 17, the state Attorney General's office issued arrest warrants for the men for murder.

MSP did not release the suspects' names.

The remains were found in November 1997 in the victim's field in Blissfield Township. Police say his head and hands had been removed, which made identifying him difficult.

Police say the victim was a farmer and did not release any further details on his identity.

An investigation is ongoing. Police say there may be potential charges against people who assisted with either the crime itself or covering it up.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sgt. Larry Rothman at 313-407-9379.