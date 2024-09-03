2 men found guilty in 2023 armed robbery at Detroit-area dispensary

(CBS DETROIT) - Two men were found guilty on all charges in connection to the armed robbery that happened at a Detroit-area dispensary last year, officials said.

Laval Perkins, 64, of Detroit, and Michael Graham, 48, of Eastpointe, were found guilty of assault with intent to murder, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, and armed robbery. Both are habitual third-time offenders.

The two men were charged in connection with the incident that occurred on June 9, 2023, at the Bring Me a Bag dispensary in Warren.

Perkins and an unidentified suspect allegedly caused a disturbance outside of the dispensary, and the unknown suspect shot through the glass door, striking a victim.

They left the store and entered a waiting Chevrolet Tahoe. Perkins, who had worked at the dispensary, was driving the car.

Perkins and Graham are scheduled to be sentenced on Wednesday, Oct. 16.

"These convictions affirm our community's commitment to holding those who commit violent crimes accountable," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido. "The jury's decision reflects the strength of the evidence and the courage of the victims who came forward. We hope this verdict brings some measure of closure to those affected by this senseless act of violence."