2 men arrested in Ohio, 1 still sought, after fatal shooting in Michigan

Two men were arrested by federal marshals in Toledo, Ohio, in connection with what authorities said was a violent gang shooting in Jackson, Michigan.

One other man is still being sought by authorities in the case.

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force, which is led by the U.S. Marshals and includes multiple law enforcement agencies in the Toledo area, said Tuesday it arrested Montez White, 27, on Monday, and Tyrek Rice, 28, on Dec. 28.

The U.S. Marshals Service in Cleveland said both men were wanted by authorities in Jackson in the aftermath of a shooting on May 17, 2025, on Lincoln Street in that city. During the altercation, one person was killed and four were injured. Task force members said they received information from authorities that the suspects might be in the Toledo area.

On Dec. 30, the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force, working with the Toledo Police SWAT team, did a vehicle stop in the area of Airport Highway and Byrne Road in Toledo. Rice was in the vehicle and taken into custody without incident, the marshals said.

White was located on Monday at a location along Chelmsley Court in Toledo. He was also arrested without incident, the marshals said.

In the meantime, the task force is seeking the location of one other man, whose name is Dion Flowers, 29, in connection with the murder and assault.

"Investigators in Ohio and Michigan will not stop searching for this last remaining fugitive until he is behind bars," U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott said.

The marshals ask that anyone who has information on this case contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 866-4WANTED (866-492-6833). Reward money is available, and tipsters may remain anonymous.