Detroit man among 2 seriously injured in Monroe County crash, deputies say

A Detroit man was among the two seriously injured in the aftermath of a crash on Interstate 75 in Monroe County, Michigan.

The crash happened about 5:09 a.m. Monday in the northbound lanes of I-75, just south of Sigler Road in Berlin Township, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said.

The Detroit man was driving a 2015 Honda Pilot in the right lane when, for unknown reasons, he came to a complete stop on the road, deputies said. The SUV was struck from behind by a white Freightliner tractor-trailer driven by Samuel R. Carmona, 49, of Toledo, Ohio.

After the crash, the Honda was pushed off the freeway lanes and stopped on the shoulder. The tractor-trailer jackknifed before it left the lanes and stopped against the median guardrail.

The name of the Detroit man was withheld, pending notification of next of kin. He was taken to Corewell Health Trenton Hospital in Trenton, and deputies reported him listed in critical condition.

Carmona was also taken to Corewell Health Trenton Hospital, where he was listed in serious condition. Agencies and teams assisting on this call included the Berlin Township Fire Department, Monroe Community Ambulance, Michigan State Police, Michigan Department of Transportation, Monroe County Sheriff's Office Victim Services Unit and its Chaplain Program.

The crash remains under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office Traffic Services Division. Deputies ask that anyone with information that can assist in the investigation call the traffic services office at 734-240-7548 or contact Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 800-SPEAK-UP.