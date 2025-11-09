2 killed and 4 injured in 4-vehicle crash in Washtenaw County, police say

Two men are dead, two women were taken to the hospital and two children are recovering after a crash on Friday night in Saline Township, Michigan, that involved four vehicles.

According to Michigan State Police, troopers responded to the crash in the area of Michigan Avenue and Willow Road around 7:30 p.m.

Investigators say a 56-year-old man driving a Dodge Ram westbound on Michigan Avenue was attempting to pass a Volvo semitruck when the Ram collided with a Jeep Cherokee traveling eastbound. The impact caused the Jeep, driven by a 36-year-old woman, to run off the road.

Officials said the Dodge, after hitting the Jeep, sideswiped the semitruck and then crashed head-on with a Chevrolet Silverado driven by a 43-year-old Osseo, Michigan, man.

The Brooklyn, Michigan, man driving the Dodge died at the scene, according to the state agency. The Chevrolet driver, who was ejected from the truck during the crash, also died at the scene.

A 46-year-old Osseo, Michigan, woman riding in the Chevrolet and the Tecumseh, Michigan, woman driving the Jeep were taken to the hospital with critical injuries, officials said.

The Jeep driver's 2-year-old son and 5-year-old daughter, who were riding in the Cherokee at the time of the crash, suffered minor injuries.

Michigan State Police said alcohol and drugs don't appear to be factors in the incident, which is under investigation.