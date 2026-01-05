2 dead after SUV crash in Lenawee County, Michigan State Police say

Two Michigan residents are dead as a result of a sport utility vehicle striking a tree in Lenawee County, the Michigan State Police said.

The crash happened about 2 p.m. Sunday on U.S. 12 near Wisner Highway in Franklin Township.

An 85-year-old man from Brooklyn was driving a Chevrolet Trax eastbound on U.S. 12 when he drove off the road and struck a tree, troopers from the MSP Monroe post reported. He was taken to ProMedica Charles and Virginia Hickman Hospital in Adrian, where he was pronounced dead.

His passenger, a 77-year-old woman from Jackson, was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The investigation indicates that the driver may have suffered from a medical emergency leading to the crash," state police said.

Troopers from the Monroe post were assisted on this call by troopers from the Jackson post, along with the Lenawee County Sheriff's Office, Lenawee Community Ambulance, Sand Lake Fire Department and the Lenawee County Medical Examiner's Office.