2 charged after man was found stabbed to death in Livonia roadway

Two men have been charged in connection with the fatal stabbing of a Detroit man in Livonia last week, Wayne County prosecutors said.

Spencer Jude Krusell, 30, of Highland Park, is charged with second-degree murder in the homicide of 34-year-old Nicholos Hatcher on May 28.

Scott Andrew Harrington, 26, of Taylor, is charged with larceny from a building and receiving and concealing stolen property, valued at more than $200 but less than $1,000.

Police say a driver called 911 around 4:15 p.m. on May 28 and reported seeing a bicyclist coughing up blood in the area of Middlebelt and Orangelawn roads.

Paramedics attempted life-saving measures on Hatcher, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say that the three men were seen earlier that day at BioLife Plasma Services on Plymouth Road in Livonia and that Krusell and Harrington robbed Hatcher of his backpack.

The victim then followed the suspects to a nearby location and confronted them. Prosecutors say Krusell stabbed Hatcher in the chest with a pocketknife before leaving the scene for a neighboring city.

Krusell was arrested later the same night, while police arrested Harrington on May 29.

Krusell and Harrington are expected to be arraigned on Monday.

The above video originally aired on May 29, 2026.