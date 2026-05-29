Livonia police arrest 2 suspects after man found fatally stabbed in road

Livonia police have arrested two suspects after a man was found fatally stabbed in the roadway early Thursday night.

Investigators say a driver called 911 around 4:15 p.m. Thursday and reported seeing a bicyclist coughing up blood in the area of Middlebelt and Orangelawn roads.

The victim, 34-year-old Nicholos Hatcher of Detroit, suffered a single stab wound to the chest, according to police.

Paramedics attempted life-saving measures on Hatcher, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say Hatcher and two suspects were seen earlier at BioLife Plasma Services on Plymouth Road in Livonia, and that one of the suspects stole Hatcher's backpack.

The victim then followed the suspects to a nearby location and confronted them. Police say the victim was then stabbed by one of the suspects. The suspects then left the scene for a neighboring city.

Police later arrested a suspect on Thursday night, who they believe was responsible for stabbing the victim. A second suspect, who police say was present during the stabbing, was also later arrested.

Investigators will submit a report to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office for review.

An investigation is ongoing.

The above video originally aired on May 28, 2026.