Detroit continues early in-person voting stations on Monday before Election Day

Michigan election offices are not required to offer early in-person voting on the Monday before Election Day. But some do, and Detroit residents are among those with that option.

Detroit residents can cast their ballots ahead of the Nov. 3 election from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday at the Department of Elections at 2978 West Grand Boulevard or at the Detroit City Clerk's office at 2 Woodward Avenue, Suite 106.

Voting early in person follows a process similar to Election Day, but the location where someone votes might be different.

As of Monday morning, the Michigan Voting Dashboard shows that 24,150 ballots have been cast in Detroit using the early in-person option. An additional 70,317 absentee ballots have been returned in Detroit. That's a voter turnout of 22.8% so far.

Additional details for Detroit residents are on the Detroit Votes website.

Michigan voters can also check their registration and voting locations on the Michigan Secretary of State's website .