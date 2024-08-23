Watch CBS News
Local News

1958 aircraft makes emergency landing in Michigan cornfield

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

Dee Warner's family speaks out after remains identified, 2024 DNC concludes and more top stories
Dee Warner's family speaks out after remains identified, 2024 DNC concludes and more top stories 04:00

(CBS DETROIT) - A 1958 aircraft made an emergency landing in a Michigan cornfield Wednesday morning because of an engine failure, officials announced. 

calhoun-county-cornfield.jpg
Calhoun County Sheriff's Office

At 10:36 a.m., Calhoun County deputies responded to the 21000 block of R Drive South in Clarendon Township after receiving a report of an aircraft emergency. 

The pilot, a 54-year-old man from Moab, Utah, was found in the area. He was not injured.

Deputies learned that the 1958 Mooney aircraft had made an emergency landing in the cornfield because its engine failed. 

The pilot told authorities that he had recently bought the aircraft in the Grand Rapids area and was traveling to an airfield near Bryan, Ohio, when the engine failed.

The sheriff's office notified the Federal Aviation Administration, which is investigating the emergency landing. 

Sara Powers

Sara Powers is a digital producer for CBS Detroit. A Detroit native, Sara has been covering local topics such as breaking news, politics and entertainment for CBS Detroit since 2021.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.