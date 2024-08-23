1958 aircraft makes emergency landing in Michigan cornfield

Dee Warner's family speaks out after remains identified, 2024 DNC concludes and more top stories

Dee Warner's family speaks out after remains identified, 2024 DNC concludes and more top stories

Dee Warner's family speaks out after remains identified, 2024 DNC concludes and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A 1958 aircraft made an emergency landing in a Michigan cornfield Wednesday morning because of an engine failure, officials announced.

Calhoun County Sheriff's Office

At 10:36 a.m., Calhoun County deputies responded to the 21000 block of R Drive South in Clarendon Township after receiving a report of an aircraft emergency.

The pilot, a 54-year-old man from Moab, Utah, was found in the area. He was not injured.

Deputies learned that the 1958 Mooney aircraft had made an emergency landing in the cornfield because its engine failed.

The pilot told authorities that he had recently bought the aircraft in the Grand Rapids area and was traveling to an airfield near Bryan, Ohio, when the engine failed.

The sheriff's office notified the Federal Aviation Administration, which is investigating the emergency landing.