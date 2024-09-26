Watch CBS News
19-year-old dies after losing control, striking tree on Detroit freeway

(CBS DETROIT) - A 19-year-old died early Thursday after losing control and crashing his car into a tree on the Lodge Freeway in Detroit, police said.

The incident happened at 12:40 a.m. on northbound M-10 at I-94. 

State police say they began receiving calls reporting a one-car crash, and when troopers arrived at the scene, they found a 19-year-old from Battle Creek unresponsive and with no pulse. He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

They learned that the man lost control of his Nissan Altima, went up the embankment and hit a tree. 

The victim's family has been notified. The cases pends 

