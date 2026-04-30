17-year-old charged as an adult following shooting in Mt. Clemens

A 17-year-old has been charged as an adult in the aftermath of a shooting on April 22 in Mt. Clemens, Michigan.

The Macomb County Sheriff's Office said Julian D. Green, 17, of New Baltimore, was arraigned Thursday on multiple charges that include two counts of assault with intent to murder, two counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm, one count of malicious destruction of personal property and a total of seven weapons charges.

Bond was set at $500,000, cash or surety. The teenager remains in custody in the meantime, the sheriff's office said.

The altercation that led to these charges took place on Gratiot Avenue in Mt. Clemens. According to the sheriff's office, a teenager from New Baltimore began shooting toward a 19-year-old man from St. Clair Shores while multiple people were at a local business.

The 19-year-old was not injured, but deputies said property was damaged during the incident.

A search warrant was served on April 23 at a home in New Baltimore, with Macomb County Sheriff's Office Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) assisting detectives on the scene. The suspect was taken into custody without incident.