Teen in custody after shots fired at 19-year-old in Mt. Clemens

A teenager is in custody as the Macomb County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate a shooting in Mt. Clemens, Michigan.

Deputies said the incident was reported around 9:55 p.m. April 22, when shots were fired on Gratiot Avenue in Mt. Clemens. According to the sheriff's office, a teenager from New Baltimore began shooting toward a 19-year-old man from St. Clair Shores while multiple people were at a local business.

The 19-year-old was not injured, but deputies said property was damaged during the incident.

Detectives and the Macomb County Sheriff's Office Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Team served a search warrant on April 23 at a home on Jefferson Avenue in New Baltimore as part of the investigation. The sheriff's office said, "Due to the nature of the offense and the potential presence of a firearm, SWAT operators conducted a controlled and methodical entry to ensure the safety of all involved."

The teenager was found at the home and taken into custody without incident, according to the sheriff's office.

The investigation remains ongoing.