13-year-old girl killed in shooting at Canton apartment complex, 1 person in custody

A 13-year-old girl was fatally shot Tuesday afternoon at the Ridgeline Apartments near Joy Road and Honeytree Boulevard in Canton, police said.

According to the Canton Public Safety Department, authorities were called to the apartment complex at about 12:24 p.m. and administered aid to the victim. Paramedics arrived to transport the teen, but she died from her injuries.

One person of interest was taken into police custody, according to police, and authorities do not believe there is any other threat to the community.

Police said a police vehicle responding to the shooting was involved in a crash at Cherry Hill and Lilley roads, resulting in minor injuries.

The immediate area of the apartment complex remains closed until further notice.

An investigation is ongoing.