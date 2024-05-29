12 arrested in police raids in human trafficking investigation in Macomb County

Wayne State classes remote due to encampment, Detroit city airport upgrades and more top stories

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Twelve people were arrested Wednesday morning in four police raids as part of a human trafficking investigation in Macomb County, the Macomb County Sheriff's Office says.

The sheriff's office, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Sterling Heights police and the FBI executed two search warrants for residences in Macomb Township and Shelby Township. Search warrants were also executed at the 25 Health Spa, located at 54798 Shelby Rd. in Shelby Township, and Healing Plus Spa, located at 39573 Mound Rd. in Sterling Heights.

Six people were taken into custody by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and six others were arrested by the sheriff's office at about 7 a.m. Wednesday.

In March, an Eastpointe massage parlor was shut down after police received several complaints regarding Bella Touch Massage at 10 Mile Road. Police conducted an undercover investigation at the Macomb County massage parlor after customers said they were offered illegal sexual services. During the investigation, police say a massage therapist offered to perform sexual acts on a detective who had received a massage.