Detroit-area massage parlor shut down for illegal sex services after raid

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit-area massage parlor was shut down after a raid on Tuesday, police said.

Eastpointe police received several complaints regarding Bella Touch Massage at 10 Mile Road, west of Gratiot Avenue.

Customers told police that they went to get a massage, but after it was over, they were offered sexual services if they paid additional money.

On Tuesday, March 26, the police department conducted an undercover operation at the massage parlor.

A detective went to the business and asked for a massage, and once it was over, the massage therapist allegedly offered to perform sexual acts on the detective.

At that point, the Eastpointe Special Investigative Unit conducted a search warrant. The city is working to revoke the parlor's business license.

The Macomb County Prosecutor's Office is reviewing the case and will determine charges against the owner of Bella Touch Massage and its workers.