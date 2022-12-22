11 Crumbl Cookies' franchises violated child labor regulations in 6 states

(CBS DETROIT) - The U.S. Department of Labor's Wage and Hour Division discovered that 11 Crumbl Cookies franchises in six states allowed minor-aged employees to work more than law permits or in hazardous positions.

Crumbl Cookies is a Utah-based franchise network of a national chain of cookie bakeries.

The investigation found that 46 employees, many of them being 14 and 15 years of age, worked at locations in California, Minnesota, New Hampshire, Tennessee, Utah and Washington, where labor regulations were being violated.

The violations included locations requiring minors to work longer and later than allowed by law and letting them operate ovens and machinery.

"Employers must ensure that part-time employment does not jeopardize the safety or education of young workers," explained Wage and Hour Division Regional Administrator Betty Campbell in Dallas. "It is the responsibility of every employer who hires minor workers to understand child labor laws, and comply with them or potentially face costly consequences."

The Wage and Hour Division found child labor violations at the following locations and issued penalties:

U.S. Department of Labor's Wage and Hour Division

According to labor regulations, minors 14 and 15 years of age cannot work more than eight hours a day or work more than 40 hours in a workweek.

They also cannot work before 7 a.m. or after 7 p.m., except for June 1 through Labor Day, when they can work until 9 p.m.

In addition to this, all workers under 18 are prohibited from occupations that are considered hazardous.