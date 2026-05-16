Around 100 antisemitic pamphlets found in Berkley; investigation underway

Officials in Berkley, Michigan, are investigating after around 100 pamphlets with antisemitic content were found in the area on Saturday, according to the city's Department of Public Safety.

The pamphlets were found on front lawns at homes along Cass Boulevard, Henley Avenue and Oxford and Wiltshire roads. The agency said they have since been removed.

Safety officials said the pamphlets were distributed between Friday night and Saturday morning. They're asking anyone with video of people and people in vehicles tossing bags onto lawns, in the area of 11 Mile Road to 12 Mile Road and Coolidge Highway to Woodward Avenue, between Friday night and Saturday at 6 a.m. to submit the footage here.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call investigators at 248-658-3390 or email them here.

The agency said it would be increasing patrols in the area where the pamphlets were found.