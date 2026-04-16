10 Mile Road construction near Woodward in Royal Oak creates traffic nightmare

Drivers who commute through Royal Oak on 10 Mile Road near Woodward Avenue are dealing with major traffic issues this week.

The area is already heavily traveled, but now the congestion is bumper-to-bumper as road crews block off several lanes for construction, leaving drivers with an even longer commute.

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"For me, it's 25-30 (minutes) that way, and it's close to an hour coming back, and you factor in rush hour, it can be even longer," said Royal Oak resident Jeremy.

"It's an inconvenience that's for sure, and I'll definitely be happy when it's over," Ferndale resident Paul Gaughan said.

The work is not a Royal Oak project. Instead, it's part of the Michigan Department of Transportation's I-696 Restore the Reuther project as crews work to repair the bridges on this stretch of road.

"As we rebuild the freeway, we have to rebuild the ramps and the bridges. The two service drives on each side of I-696 at Woodward, those bridges have to be repaired, so we have to get traffic off, weight off the bridges," said MDOT spokesperson Diane Cross.

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Cross says all lanes are closed off except the right turn lane and one through lane, which has created a traffic nightmare for commuters.

"Crazy because everything is closed. It just takes more time, and you gotta know where you can go and where you can't go," said Huntington Woods resident Louise.

To relieve the congestion, Cross says MDOT will add a second through lane when the weather cooperates.

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"What we are going to do is open a second through lane, so there will be a right turn lane and then two through lanes on each side, but we need good weather before we can put down pavement markings. We expect it's going to ease the backups a bit," Cross said.

This portion of the project will last through the month of May, but construction won't stop there.

"In late May, we're going to close the westbound I-696 ramp to Woodward, which will take even more traffic out of that area. It is going to be a tough couple of months. You just have to plan extra time and no more than one way to get where you're going," said Cross.