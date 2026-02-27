Restore the Reuther road construction calls for new ramp closures on I-696

A new round of interstate ramp closures begins Saturday in Metro Detroit as the Michigan Department of Transportation gears up for construction season.

The multi-year I-696 Restore the Reuther project calls for rebuilding the ramp base, drainage and pavement work along with bridge improvements, at the I-696 / I-75 interchange. Eastbound I-696 remains closed and detoured from M-10 to I-75 for the rest of the year. Westbound traffic is currently shifted to the newly rebuilt eastbound side.

Starting Saturday and continuing through early summer, the following traffic changes are in effect:

The westbound I-696 ramp to southbound I-75 will be closed and detoured via southbound M-53 (Van Dyke Avenue) and westbound M-102 (8 Mile Road) to southbound I-75.

The westbound I-696 ramp to northbound I-75 will be closed and detoured via northbound M-53 (Van Dyke Avenue) and westbound M-59 to northbound I-75.

The northbound I-75 ramp to westbound I-696 will be closed and detoured via westbound M-102 (8 Mile Road) and northbound M-10 to westbound I-696.

The following closures will then be in effect from early April to early summer:

The southbound I-75 ramp to westbound I-696 will be closed and detoured via westbound M-102 (8 Mile Road) and northbound M-10 to westbound I-696.

The northbound and southbound I-75 ramps to eastbound I-696 remain open.

The eastbound I-696 ramps to northbound and southbound I-75 that were closed last year will remain closed until the project is completed.

Michigan Department of Transportation traffic reports are at the MI Drive site.