Flight instructor dead, student hurt after small plane crash in Michigan and more top stories

Flight instructor dead, student hurt after small plane crash in Michigan and more top stories

Flight instructor dead, student hurt after small plane crash in Michigan and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A 1-year-old girl has died after she was struck by a vehicle on Tuesday in Detroit.

The incident happened at about 2:30 p.m. on Snowden Street near Puritan Avenue. Detroit police said the child was taken to the hospital, where she died from her injuries.

An investigation is ongoing.

Police did not release any further details on the incident.

Stay with CBS News Detroit as more information becomes available.