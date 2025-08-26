Watch CBS News
1 person, 1 dog dead in aftermath of house fire in Detroit

Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit.
One person was found dead in the aftermath of a house fire early Tuesday on Clippert Street in Detroit. 

The home is between Michigan and Edward avenues. 

Donald Woods from the Detroit Fire Department said that as crews searched the home, they found the body of the person who lived there along with the body of one dog.  

A second dog was revived at the scene, and is now in the care of Michigan Humane.

This was one of two fatal fires Tuesday morning in Detroit. The other was on San Juan Drive.

