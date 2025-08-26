1 dead, 5 injured in aftermath of fire on San Juan Drive in Detroit

One person is dead and five others injured in the aftermath of a fire Tuesday morning on San Juan Drive in Detroit.

Detroit Fire Chief Daniel Clapp said a woman was found dead inside the home near Norfolk Street. There also were five other people, including two children, at the home who have been taken to a hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation and burns.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This was one of two fatal fires Tuesday morning in Detroit. The other was on Clippert Street.

