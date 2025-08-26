Watch CBS News
1 dead, 5 injured in aftermath of fire on San Juan Drive in Detroit

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

Fatal fire on San Juan Drive in Detroit
Fatal fire on San Juan Drive in Detroit 01:07

One person is dead and five others injured in the aftermath of a fire Tuesday morning on San Juan Drive in Detroit. 

Detroit Fire Chief Daniel Clapp said a woman was found dead inside the home near Norfolk Street. There also were five other people, including two children, at the home who have been taken to a hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation and burns. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

This was one of two fatal fires Tuesday morning in Detroit. The other was on Clippert Street.

This is a developing news story. Stay with CBS Detroit for additional details as they become available.

