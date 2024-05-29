Watch CBS News
1 killed in overnight house fire in Oakland County, police say

By Sara Powers

(CBS DETROIT) - One person was killed in a house fire early Wednesday in Lathrup Village, police said. 

Lathrup Village officers discovered a house in the 18700 block of Lacrosse Ave. engulfed in flames while on patrol overnight.

Police say multiple units, including the Southfield Fire Department, responded to the house fire. 

There was one person inside the home who was pronounced dead. 

Police are asking residents to avoid the area while they continue to investigate. 

