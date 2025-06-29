1 killed, 2 injured after Jeep rolls over on I-94 in Detroit, police say

One person died and two others were injured after two Jeeps collided on westbound I-94 Saturday evening, Michigan State Police said.

The crash happened at around 7:10 p.m. Saturday on westbound I-94 near Gratiot Avenue when the driver of a silver Jeep in the left lane and the driver of a green Jeep in the center lane attempted to change lanes at the same time and collided, MSP said.

The collision caused the driver of the silver Jeep to strike a median wall and roll over, while the driver of the green Jeep went up the right embankment and struck a tree, police said.

A passenger in the silver Jeep, a 27-year-old St. Clair Shores man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and another passenger of the silver Jeep were taken to an area hospital and treated for minor injuries, police said. The driver of the green Jeep, who was the lone occupant, was not injured.

The freeway was closed for about four hours for an investigation, according to troopers.

"Troopers are continuing the investigation into this crash," said MSP Lt. Mike Shaw. "We want to remind drivers to be careful when changing lanes. Make sure you use your turn signal, check your mirrors and blind spots, and then start to change lanes."