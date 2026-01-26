Watch CBS News
1 dead after early morning house fire in Detroit

One person is dead in the aftermath of a house fire early Monday in Detroit. 

Detroit Fire Department got the call about 5:20 a.m. of a house fire in the first block of West Parkhurst Place, a spokesperson said. On arrival, crews saw heavy fire coming from the rear of the house. 

Firefighters went inside and as they were working to put out the blaze, they found a man on the first floor. They pulled him out and Detroit EMS crews took him to the hospital. 

The man was pronounced dead upon arrival at Detroit Receiving Hospital, the department said. 

No one else was home at the time. 

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. 

Also on Monday, Detroit Fire Department responded to a call of two homes on fire in the 11900 block of Yosemite Street. The call was placed about 2:15 a.m. One of the homes was vacant, the other was lived in but no one was home.

There was also a fatal fire on Sunday morning in Detroit's east side.

