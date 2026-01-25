Man killed in house fire on Detroit's east side

The Detroit Fire Department is investigating a house fire that left a man dead, city officials said Sunday.

Crews responded to the blaze on the 10200 block of Lanark Street on Detroit's east side around 11:45 a.m. Firefighters found the man on the first floor of the home while battling the flames. They carried him outside where he was declared dead by medical officials.

No firefighters were injured in the incident.

Officials said the cause of the fire is under investigation.