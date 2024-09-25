1 dead, 3 injured after alleged drunk driver causes head-on crash in Macomb County

Stellantis laying off nearly 200 employees, Tigers continue playoff push and more top stories

Stellantis laying off nearly 200 employees, Tigers continue playoff push and more top stories

Stellantis laying off nearly 200 employees, Tigers continue playoff push and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - One man was killed, and three other people were injured in a head-on collision in Macomb County over the weekend, officials said. Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash.

At 10:21 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21, deputies responded to the intersection of North Avenue and Rochelle Drive in Macomb Township after receiving a report of a multiple-vehicle crash.

Witnesses told authorities that they saw the suspect, identified as a 36-year-old man, driving a 2017 Chevrolet Impala southbound on North Avenue when he began drifting into the northbound lanes.

Two cars in the northbound lanes were able to swerve out of the way and avoid the suspect vehicle, but after that, the suspect drifted into the northbound lanes again and hit a 2010 Acura TL head-on.

The Macomb County Sheriff's Office says the suspect, who was the only person in his vehicle, was critically injured in the crash. The driver and front passenger in the Acura suffered non-critical injuries, but the backseat passenger died from his injuries at the hospital.

The suspect has been charged with operating while intoxicated causing death and operating while intoxicated causing serious injury.

His interim bond was set at $500,000, no 10%. He remains in serious condition at a local hospital.