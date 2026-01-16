Watch CBS News
1 dead, 1 injured, after two-vehicle crash on U.S. 12 in Washtenaw County

Paula Wethington
One man is dead and a woman is injured in the aftermath of a two-vehicle crash in Washtenaw County, the Michigan State Police said. 

The crash happened about 12:14 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. 12 near Lima Center Road in Brookfield Township. 

Troopers said a 34-year-old man from Clinton was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Malibu westbound on U.S. 12 at the time of the crash.Prior to the crash, police said, witnesses reported the Malibu had been passing other vehicles and was swerving in and out of its lane. The Malibu crossed the center line at one point, and struck a 2018 Jeep Compass that was eastbound. 

The Jeep driver was a 42-year-old woman from Quincy. She was taken to University of Michigan Hospital. Police said her injuries are serious, but she is expected to survive. 

The Malibu driver was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The crash remains under investigation. 

